The South African Football Association (SAFA) is considering increasing the number of supporters who can attend the World Cup qualifier against Zim next month.

2,000 fully vaccinated fans were allowed into the stadium to watch the game against Ethiopia on Tuesday. This marked the return of supporters to stadiums since the coronavirus pandemic started in South Africa more than a year-and-a-half ago.

According to Times Live website, SAFA is now looking at the possibility of increasing the number to 20,000 fans.

“We have already started preparing for the Zimbabwe game and we are going to engage various stakeholders to suggest increasing the percentage of those attending the next game,” SAFA communications manager Dominic Chimhavi said.

Bafana Bafana will host the Warriors in the penultimate round of Group G during the November international break.