FC Platinum beat Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-1 on Saturday to finish top in Group 4 of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup.

Both teams were separated by the three points before the match, and the result saw Pure Platinum Play moving to thirteen points but ahead on superior goal difference.

Innocent Muchaneka scored the opener five minutes into the second half to put FC Platinum ahead.

Ngezi could have equalised moments later, but Nigel Mukumba failed to convert a penalty kick after Lawrence Mhlanga had handled inside the box. Nonetheless, Bruno Mtigo grabbed the leveller on minute eighty.

FC Platinum managed to restore their lead with Rainsome Pavari netting late in the game.

The result sees Ngezi finishing second and will play in the quarterfinal.

Elsewhere, Black Rhinos booked their place in the knockout stage following their 1-1 draw against Manica Diamonds. They join Cranbourne Bullets as the two teams progressing from Group 3.

At National Sports Stadium, ZPC Kariba edged Yadah 1-0, thanks to a goal by Moses Demera.

Result:

ZPC Kariba 1-0 Yadah FC

Ngezi Platinum 1 – 2 FC Platinum

Black Rhinos 1-1 Manica Diamonds

Related