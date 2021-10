Jordan Zemura has returned to the scoresheet after finding the back of the net for Bournemouth in the game against Bristol City.

The Zimbabwean fullback doubled the Cherries’ lead on the stroke of halftime with a strike from a tight angle.

The goal is his third in this campaign after scoring a brace against Barnsley in September.

The match is still on, with Bournemouth leading 2-0 at the break.

Meanwhile, Zemura has started in all the twelve league games this season.

