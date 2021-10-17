Live: Chibuku Super Cup – Soccer24 on 17 Oct, 2021 Follow our live coverage of the Chibuku Super Cup action. Group 1 Dynamos vs Caps United Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT. Group 2 Bulawayo City vs Highlanders Kick-off is at 1 pm CAT. Group 4 Triangle United 0-0 Whawha* Group 1 Herentals 0-0 Harare City* Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Related Related posts: Action as it happened: 2021 Chibuku Super Cup Live: Chibuku Super Cup M5 CAPS United approach ZIFA Appeals Committee Chibuku Super Cup draw to be held on Wednesday