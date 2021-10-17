ZIFA president Felton Kamambo says it is too early to decide on the future of Norman Mapeza basing on the national team’s performance in the back-to-back 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ghana.

Mapeza was appointed the Warriors’ new head coach last month on a three-month contract.

He took charge of his first two games, versus Ghana, last week but lost 3-1 away and 1-0 at home.

The results saw the national team failing to keep their chances of progressing to the next round of the World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking to Manica Post, Kamambo said: “We cannot judge him (Mapeza) based on the two games he has been in office.

“There are other factors that came into play like the unavailability of local-based players who were inactive. We cannot say if one is playing in England he is the best at our disposal.

“They just had the chance to go there. Like I said you cannot have a national team with foreign-based players only. We are hoping that when we go to the Africa Cup of Nations we will have all our players at our disposal.”