The quarterfinal fixtures in the Chibuku Super Cup have been confirmed following the completion of the first round matches in Group 2, 3 and 4.

Group 1 fixtures are yet to be concluded but the two teams that have progressed to the next round have been confirmed.

Pool winners Dynamos will face Black Rhinos, who finished second in Group 3. Harare City will face winners in Group 3, Cranborne Bullets in the second quarterfinal match.

Group 4 winners FC Platinum will play as hosts against Group 2 runners-up Highlanders while Chicken Inn, winners in Group 2, face Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The dates and venues will be advised soon.

Here are the fixtures:

Dynamos FC vs Black Rhinos

Cranborne Bullets vs Harare City

Chicken Inn vs Ngezi Platinum Stars

FC Platinum vs Highlanders