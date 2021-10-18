Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu has bemoaned his team’s scoring rate in the group stage of the Chibuku Super Cup.

Bosso scored four goals in six games in the first round of the competition but still qualified to the quarterfinals as runners up in Group 2.

Mpofu, however, is not happy with his team’s conversion rate ahead of the next round.

Speaking to the press after their goalless draw against Bulawayo City in the final Group 2 match, Mpofu said: “We are celebrating making it to the next round but to be honest, I m not happy with our poor scoring rate.

“As a coach, I would have wanted us to score more goals to raise our confidence. I feel that’s one area that we need to work on.

“I know the difficulties of playing derbies every week, but we should learn quickly to convert the few chances that come our way.”

Bosso will face FC Platinum in the quarterfinals.

