Evans Rusike has started training with Sekhukhune United after recovering from an injury.

The striker left SuperSport United at the end of last season, but his move to the PSL newcomers was delayed due to the injury suffered in .

According to Soccer Laduma, the 31-year-old could finally be unveiled at Sekhukhune in the coming next.

A source told the publication: “Evans Rusike is at Sekhukhune United, and it seems that he could be unveiled as the club’s latest signing in the coming weeks. The guy is recovering, and he has started light training on his own on the sidelines.”

Rusike will play alongside fellow countrymen Willard Katsande, Blessing Sarupinda, Talent Chawapiwa, Charlton Mashumba and goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini, who is the team captain.