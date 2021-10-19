Sakunda has expanded its sponsorship partnership with Highlanders by offering to renovate the club’s offices into modern facilities.

The energy company became the principal sponsor of the Bulawayo giants in September after signing a three-year-contract worth US$2.65 million

Speaking at Bosso’s board meeting on Sunday, Sakunda boss Kuda Tagwirei said his organisation is committed to supporting Highlanders and will refurbish the club offices at Number 50 Robert Mugabe Way in Bulawayo in honour of former chairman and now Bosso president Ndumiso Gumede.

Gumede was the Bosso chairman when the club secured thae offices.

Tagwire said: “I was looking at this office and how dilapidated it is, and as a gesture to you (Gumede) for what you did for Highlanders, we are going to fix it so that when everybody comes here they say this is a home.

“Highlanders must be the face of the change agent in Bulawayo and that is what I believe in.

“It’s a great feeling that I have and I want to be part of Highlanders for a very long time. When I was here invited; I was told on Thursday or Friday and I said I was going to come. Thank you very much for allowing me to be part of you.”