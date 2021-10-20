Brendan Galloway scored his second League One goal of the season in Plymouth Argyle’s 3-0 home victory against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.

The defender returned to the starting XI and put on man-of-the-match performance. He netted the goal in the 6th minute to open the scoring in the game.

His other strike came early in the month against Lincoln City.

Macauley Bonne was also on target in League One, netting the opener in Ipswich Town’s 4-0 victory over Portsmouth.

The striker has now scored ten goals in thirteen appearances this campaign.

Elsewhere, it wasn’t the best night for Tendayi Darikwa, who endured a frustrating outing with Wigan Athletic.

The Zimbabwean defender scored an own-goal in his team’s 2-1 home defeat to MK Dons. This was the second time in this season he converted into his net.

In the English Championship, Luton Town striker Admiral Muskwe came on as a first-half substitute versus Derby County to make his second appearance since returning from a month-long spell on the sidelines due to an injury.

Jordan Zemura played the entire match as Bournemouth beat Stoke City 1-0 to extend their lead at the top of the table.