Prince Dube is expected to return to action next week after recovering from an injury.

The Azam striker had surgery in Cape Town last month to treat a sports hernia injury. He has been struggling with the abdominal ailment since the end of May but was suppressing the pain with injections.

Dube missed the remaining games of the previous campaign and only returned to action early this month when he featured in a pre-season friendly match in Zambia.

But the medical issue got complicated again, and the player was sent to South Africa for an operation.

The 24-year old is now expected to start playing in the coming week.