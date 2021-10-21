Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway has made it into the English League One team of the week following his performance on Tuesday against Bolton Wanderers.

The Zimbabwean returned to the starting XI and netted the goal in the 6th minute to open the scoring in the game. He was named the Man of the Match, his first individual honour since joining the club in the pre-season.

Galloway other strike came early in the month against Lincoln City.