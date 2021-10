Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere will tonight make his first start for French side Olympique Lyon, when they take on Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

The lanky striker has not had the best of starts to the 2021/22 season and has battled a knee injury sustained last season, having undergone surgery.

Tonight will be the first time he starts for Les Gones under new coach Peter Bosz.

Below is confirmed team news, for the 20:30 (CAT) clash.

