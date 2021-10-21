The Premier Soccer League has changed the dates for the start of the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premiership.

The league season was set to commence on the weekend of 30/31 October, but the campaign will be delayed.

According to the PSL, Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal games are now expected to happen instead.

The statement reads: “The quarter-finals will be played on 30/31 October 2021 at a venue to be announced.

“The start of the Castle Lager Premiership will be announced in due course after consultations with our stakeholders.”

The remaining Group 1 fixtures will happen this weekend to wrap-up the group stages of the Chibuku Super Cup.

