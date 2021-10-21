The Warriors have suffered a massive drop on the latest FIFA World Rankings released on Thursday.

The national team was in action during the October window, playing in back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Ghana. The side performed miserably, losing both legs, 3-1 away and 1-0 in Harare.

The results have now seen them dropping five places down to number 118 on the global table and one spot to number 29 on the African ranking.

Meanwhile, Senegal remains the highest-ranked team in Africa, while Belgium retained the top spot in the world.

World Top 10: 1. Belgium, 2. Brazil, 3. France, 4. Italy, 5. England, 6. Argentina, 7. Spain, 8. Portugal, 9. Mexico, 10. Denmark.

Africa Top 10: 1. Senegal, 2. Tunisia, 3. Morocco, 4. Algeria, 5. Nigeria, 6. Egypt, 7. Ghana, 8. Ivory Coast, 9. Cameroon, 10. Mali.