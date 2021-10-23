Tendayi Darikwa has retained his place in the Wigan Athletic’s starting XI against Wimbledon in the English League One this afternoon

The defender takes the left-back position, having been shifted from the right wing in the previous round.

Elsewhere, Macauley Bonne will lead Ipswich attack against Fleetwood while Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway is also starting in the game versus Morecambe.

In the Championship, Jordan Zemura is in the Bournemouth first XI against Huddersfield.

Kick-off for the games is at 4 pm CAT.