Dynamos maintained their unbeaten run in the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup after playing a goalless draw in their final Group 1 game against Harare City at the Baobab Stadium on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys finished the first round on top of the pool with 22 points to book a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

City also progressed to the next round as the group’s runners up.

In the other Group 1 encounter played on the afternoon, CAPS United came from behind to beat ZPC Kariba 2-1 at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Moses Demera opened the scoring for Kariba just after the half hour but Joseph Thulani equalised for the Green Machine on the 55th-minute mark.

Clive Augusto headed home from a corner kick on minute 80 to secure the winner for CAPS United, who will not progress to the quarterfinals.