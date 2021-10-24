Follow our live coverage of the 2021 season of the Chibuku Super Cup.
Latest:
Group 1
Harare City 0-0 Dynamos
59′ Dynamos Sub: Musikiri comes in for Temwanjira.
45′ Halftime.
23′ Water-break.
18′ Yellow Card to Mandiranga (City).
1′ Kick-off.
City XI: Chigumba, Chapusha, Bizeki, Kapikunyu, Masukuta, Muchenje, Rupiya, Manondo, Zambezi, Chipangura, Mandiranga.
Dynamos XI: Mvula, Appiah, Jalai, Muringai, Temwanjira, Mushunje, Maliselo, Mawadza, Antonio, Manenji, Chatikobo.
Group 1
CAPS United 0-1 ZPC Kariba
32′ Goal!!! Moses Demera puts ZPC Kariba in the lead.