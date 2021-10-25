Premier League side Newcastle United have reportedly knocked on the door of Aston Villa again, in pursuit of Warriors star Marvellous Nakamba.

The Megpies were previously interested in signing the 27-year old midfield-enforcer back in January, though their attempt to snap him on transfer deadline day failed.

United Kingdom-based publication SportMole claims that Newcastle, who are now under new ownership, want a approach Villa with a £15 million big for Nakamba, in an attempt to strengthen their engine room, during the January transfer window.

The Hwange-bred midfielder moved to Aston Villa from Belgian side Club Brugge in 2019 and this is his third season at Villa Park.

He commanded a regular place in his debut campaign in the English top-flight but has been reduced to a peripheral player at the Birmingham-based side, with coach Dean Smith usually preferring Brazilian Douglas Luiz.