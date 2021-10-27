Veteran Zimbabwean midfielder Willard ‘Salt and Vinegar’ Katsande scored his first goal for DStv Premiership newcomers Sekhukhune United, when they beat AmaZulu 2-0 today.

Usuthu went into the clash oozing with confidence after eliminating Congolese giants TP Mazembe from the CAF Champions League but found the going tough against the Kempton Park-based side.

After a goalless first half, Katsande opened the scoring just after the restart when his header on the near post from a corner kick, beat Veli Mothwa in goal for Benni McCarthy’s men.

Chibuike Ohizu doubled Babina Noko’s lead less than five minutes later.

They (Sekhukhune) were reduced to ten-man when Pogiso Mahlangu was given marching orders for a foul, but they had already inflicted damage on AmaZulu.