Football fans will fork out a fortune to attend the Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal games this weekend.

The matches will be played at the Baobab Stadium in Ngezi and only a limited number of fully vaccinated fans will be allowed in the venue.

According to the PSL, the lowest ticket has been pegged at US$20 while the VIP is going for US$50 or equivalent at the interbank rate.

The eight clubs have been allocated a maximum of 250 tickets each for pre-sale with 200 seats for the rest of ground and 50 for the VIP.

Dynamos will play Black Rhinos while Harare City face Cranborne Bullets in the second quarterfinal match.

FC Platinum will play as hosts against Highlanders and Chicken Inn, clashing Ngezi Platinum Stars in the other quarterfinal games.

Here are the fixtures:

Saturday 30 October

Chicken Inn vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (KO at 11 am CAT)

FC Platinum vs Highlanders (KO at 3 pm CAT)

Sunday 31 October

Cranborne Bullets vs Harare City (KO at 11 am CAT)

Dynamos FC vs Black Rhinos (KO at 3 pm CAT)

