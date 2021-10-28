Interim Warriors coach Norman Mapeza might have to make do with a depleted side in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia, as key members of the squad are battling injuries.

Zimbabwe take on rivals Bafana Bafana at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on the 11th of November looking to at least finish on a high, what has been a disappointing campaign in which they are yet to register a win.

They will be without influential captain Knowledge Musona, who suffered a harmstring injury at his club, Al Tai in Saudi Arabia.

Gangly defender Teenage Hadebe, who plies his trade in the United states for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Houston Dynamo, has also been ruled out by an ankle injury.

He has missed his club’s last two league matches, after limping off in the 2-1 victory over Sounders a fortnight ago.

France-based Marshall Munetsi has not featured for State de Reims since the hamstring injury he suffered on international duty, against Ghana in Cape Coast and will unlikely be fit by the time the squad is announced.

To compound Mapeza’s problem, Alec Mudimu is suspended for the Bafana Bafana clash.

