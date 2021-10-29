The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the date for the start of the 2021 season of the Castle Lager Premiership.

The league will start on 6 November after two years of no action due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eighteen teams will participate in the campaign with WhaWha, Tenax and Bulawayo City the newly promoted sides.

Holders FC Platinum begin their title defence against Tenax on Matchday 1, while Dynamos face cross town rivals Yadah.

Highlanders start the campaign with a journey to the north-east to face Black Rhinos. CAPS United will be away in Kariba while Chicken Inn date newcomers Bullets.

Matchday One Fixtures:

FC Platinum vs Tenax

Chicken Inn vs Cranborne Bullets

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Triangle United

Dynamos vs Yadah

ZPC Kariba vs CAPS United

Harare City vs Herentals

Black Rhinos vs Highlanders

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Bulawayo City

Manica Diamonds vs WhaWha

The first installment of the Battle of Zimbabwe between Bosso and DeMbare will happen on Matchday 15 and followed by the Harare Derby involving Dynamos and CAPS United on Matchday 17.

CAPS United and Highlanders face each other on Matchday 8 of the season.

Meanwhile, the league will break in December for the holidays and resume in February 2022 after the Africa Cup of Nations matches.