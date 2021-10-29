Former Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic is reportedly leading the race for the Simba SC post, which is now vacant after the club parted ways Didier Gomes Da Rosa.

Loga was sacked as Warriors coach in September following a string of poor results in which he won only one game in the 14 he oversaw.

The firebrand tactician is, according to reports in Tanzania, likely to replace Da Rosa, who was relieved of his duties after Simba SC were eliminated from the CAF Champions League, by Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy.

Should he land the post, Logarusic won’t be new in the Simba dugout, having been there between 2013 and 2014.