Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare has denied reports suggesting that United Kingdom-based defender Tendayi Darikwa is considering quitting playing for the national team, saying they are false.

The Wigan Athletic captain took part in the World Cup qualifier against Ghana away in Cape Coast but did not feature in the return fixture at the National Sports Stadium as he had to rush back the UK to attend to a family matter.

There were reports in local media this week claiming that Darikwa is considering shutting the door to national team call ups due to frustration on how the team is not being financially-equipped enough to compete.

Mpandare however rubbished those suggestions.

“The wife (Darikwa’s) is not feeling too well, so he has been forced to drive all the time from Wigan instead of staying in Wigan. They have 2 kids so it becomes difficult for the wife to look after the kids in her state,” explained the former Gunners official.

“We discussed with him about that issue before the Ghana game, he could not be away for long that’s why he didn’t come for the game in Harare,” added Mpandare.

