The Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal round will begin today, with all matches scheduled for Baobab Stadium in Ngezi.

The top two teams from each pool progressed to the knockout stage with Group 4 winners FC Platinum set to play as hosts against Group 2 runners-up Highlanders while Chicken Inn, winners in Group 2, face Ngezi Platinum Stars.

On Sunday, Group 1 winners Dynamos will face Black Rhinos, who finished second in Group 3. Harare City will clash against winners in Group 3, Cranborne Bullets, in the other quarterfinal match.

ZTN and ZBC TV will show all the games live.

Meanwhile, a limited number of fully vaccinated football fans will be allowed into the stadium.

The lowest ticket has been pegged at US$20, while the VIP is going for US$50 or RTGS equivalent at the interbank rate.

Here are the fixtures:

Saturday 30 October

Chicken Inn vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (KO at 11 am CAT)

FC Platinum vs Highlanders (KO at 3 pm CAT)

Sunday 31 October

Cranborne Bullets vs Harare City (KO at 11 am CAT)

Dynamos FC vs Black Rhinos (KO at 3 pm CAT)