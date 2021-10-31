Dynamos are through to the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup after edging Black Rhinos 1-0 on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys join Cranbourne Bullets, FC Platinum Stars and Ngezi Platinum Stars in the last-four round of the competition.

Rhinos dominated the pace in the early moments of the game but never created any threatening attack at goal.

Dembare, on the other end, wasted a great opportunity on the quarter-hour mark when an unmarked Bill Antonio headed wide from a close range.

A cagey affair followed in the remainder of the first half as the match went to the break goalless.

Dynamos soon found their way back into the game at the start of the second half and broke the deadlock. The Harare giants took the lead on minute 57 through Frank Makarati, who headed home Godknows Murwira’s corner kick.

Rhinos never showed any serious intent until the late moments of the encounter, but it was too late to get the equaliser.

The match ended 1-0 in favour of Dynamos, who maintained the perfect run in the competition.