Marvelous Nakamba will make his second start for Aston Villa in the league this seson.

The Zimbabwean replaces Douglas Luiz in the Villa XI against West Ham United. He had last started on the opening matchday of the campaign versus Watford.

Overall, Nakamba has made five appearances prior to today’s game.

Kick-off is at 6:30 pm Zim/CAT, and the match will be live on SuperSport TV.

Aston Villa XI: Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Hause, Targett; Nakamba, Ramsey, McGinn; Bailey, Buendía, Watkins.

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.