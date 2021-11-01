Fifa has confirmed the details for the Warriors’ final two Group G games in the 2022 World Qualifiers.

Zimbabwe will face South Africa on 11 November before wrapping up the campaign against Ethiopia three days later.

Here are the confirmed details of the two matches.

South Africa vs Ethiopia

Competition: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, 2nd Round – Group G Matchday 5

Date & Kick-off time: Thursday 11 November 2021, 9 pm CAT.

Match venue:

The FNB Stadium in Jo’burg will host the game. A limited number of fully-vaccinated fans will be allowed into the stadium.

Zimbabwe vs Ethiopia

Competition: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, 2nd Round – Group G Matchday 6

Date & Kick-off time: Sunday 14 November 2021, 3 pm CAT.

Match venue:

National Sports Stadium in Harare will host the game, and no fans are allowed in or around the venue.