South African coach Hugo Broos has named his final 24-man squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana.

Group G leaders Bafana Bafana host the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the FNB Stadium on the 11th of November before clashing with second-placed Ghana in Cape Coast three days later.

Broos’ charges lead the way with 10 points from four matches while Ghana occupy second place with nine points from the same number of matches.

Ethiopia are third with three points while Zimbabwe anchor the group with just one point.

Below is the squad named by the Belgian;

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams (Supersport United)

Veli Mothwa (Amazulu FC)

Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders

Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune FC)

Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City)

Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs)

Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv)

Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs)

S’fiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs)

Thibang Phete (Belenenses)

Midfielders:

Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United)

Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows)

Sphelele Sithole (Belenenses)

Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune)

Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy)

Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town)

Strikers:

Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg Utd)

Victor Letswalo (Royal AM)

Percy Tau (Al Ahly)

Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs )

Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City)

