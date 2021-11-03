Unai Emery has become the latest coach to turn down an offer to become Newcastle United’s new head coach.following the EPL club’s takeover by billionaire Saudi owners Public Investment Fund (PIF).

But this afternoon he released a statement saying he is staying at Villarreal and is fully committed.

He said: “Villarreal is my home and I am 100% committed.

“Honestly, I am grateful for the interest of a great club, but even more grateful to be here and that is why I communicated to Fernando Roig my decision to continue being part of this project.”

Other coaches who have also turned down the club’s approach include, Zinedine Zidane, Brendan Rodgers and Antonio Conte.

Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe and Paulo Fonseca, who left Roma in May, are now possible alternatives.