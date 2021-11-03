Warriors coach Norman Mapeza says the absence of vibrant junior football structures in the country will stall progress at national level.

There have been no junior football since the coronavirus pandemic started two years ago.

Mapeza was quoted as saying by the Chronicle: “We have talent as a country, but that counts for nothing as long as we don’t guard and nurture it jealously.

“We need a strong junior policy that will see every club being compelled to have a reserve team made up of Under-18s or Under-20s. These sides will be playing every week where their senior teams will be playing.”

Mapeza added that setting up these structures will help junior national team coaches on picking the players unlike the present scenario where selection criteria is not even clear.

“Right now, we have a team going for the African Union Sports Council Region 5 Games in Lesotho. Where did the coach see those players? If we had a national junior league, we will be having that information in our data base,” said Mapeza.