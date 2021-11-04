The Warriors squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia, will be announced today.

Norman Mapeza’s charges will take on neighbours and rivals South Africa in the penultimate round of fixtures at the FNB Stadium next Thursday, before hosting Ethiopia in Harare, three days later.

Zimbabwe are already out of the competition and are using the two games to prepare for next year’s AFCON finals.

Mapeza will have to make do without a number of key players, including captain Knowledge Musona, who has a hamstring problem.

Musona has missed three league games for his Saudi Arabian side Al Tai, while France-based utility player Marshall Munetsi is also out, due to a hamstring injury he suffered against Ghana in Cape Coast, last month.

United States-based Teenage Hadebe will also not be part of the squad as he is also injured.

Alec Mudimu is suspended for the South Africa game while Jordan Zemura will not feature as he is currently injured.

Soccer 24 is realiably-informed that Mapeza will include a number of local players who have done for their respective clubs in the Chibuku Super Cup.

