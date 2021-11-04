Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat will captain the Warriors in next week’s World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia in the absence of Knowledge Musona.

Musona is not in the squad announced by interim coach Norman Mapeza today, due to a hamstring injury which has kept him on the side-lines for three weeks.

In ‘The Smiling Assassin’s absence, Billiat will lead the Warriors.

Zimbabwe take on South Africa at the FNB Stadium next Thursday before hosting Ethiopia at the National Sports Stadium three days later.

