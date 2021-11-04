Norman Mapeza has named the squad for the Warriors’ final two Group G games in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

The national team will play South Africa on 11 November at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg before hosting Ethiopia three days later at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The squad has a couple of locally-based stars that include Dynamos duo of Godknows Murwira and goalkeeper Taimon Mvula, Petros Mhari (FC Platinum), Donavan Benard (Chicken Inn) and Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum).

Leicester City youngster Tawanda Maswanhise has received his first call up to the national team while Brendan Galloway, Marvelous Nakamba, Khama Billiat and Knox Mutizwa are among those that have been retained.

Germany-based Jonah Fabisch makes his return to the fold after missing the previous round of qualifiers.

Captain Knowledge Musona, who plays for Saudi top-flight club Al Tai, was not selected due to an injury.

Also dropped because of fitness issues are Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura, Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi and US-based centre-back Teenage Hadebe.

Martin Mapisa withdrew from the team after his Spanish side, Zamora CF, requested that the player be excused from selection as he is the only goalkeeper available at the club.

Tinotenda Kadewere was not selected for the two games as Mapeza feels the striker needs more time to settle at Lyon after he recently recovered from a thigh muscle problem.

Here is the squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Taimon Mvula (Dynamos), Donavan Benard (Chicken Inn), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum).

DEFENDERS

Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Dynamos).

MIDFIELDERS

Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy), Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants), Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester), Thabani Kamusoko(Zesco United), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Ismael Wadi (JDR Stars).

STRIKERS

David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Macauley Bonne(Ipswich Town), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows).