Major League Soccer (MLS) side Houston Dynamo, home to Warriors star Teenage Hadebe, have sacked parted ways with head coach Tab Ramos.

The club announced that the coach has been relieved of his duties, following a string of poor results.

“Houston Dynamo FC has parted ways with head coach Tab Ramos,” announced the club on their website.

“Ramos’ contract expires at the end of the 2021 season and will not be extended. Additionally, the Club will not extend the contracts of assistant coaches Omid Namazi and Martin Vazquez.”

Ramos is the coach who brought Hadebe from Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor this year.