Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 1 action.

Fulltime:

Black Rhinos 2-0 Highlanders

52′ Goal!!! Tawanda Macheke doubles Black Rhinos lead.

7′ Goal!!!! Rhinos takes the lead through Edgar Mhungu.

Highlanders XI: F. Sibanda, P. Muduhwa, M. Ndlovu, D. Mhindirira, R. Lunga, N. Masuku (c), G. Makaruse, J. Ngodzo,T. Banda, C. Siamalonga, C. Ncube.

ZPC Kariba 0-0 CAPS United

FC Platinum 6-1 Tenax

86′ Goal!!! Oscar Bhebhe converts from the sot for FCP.

73′ Goal!!! Ngwenya gets his brace to make it five for FCP.

55′ Goal!!! Banda makes it four for FCP.

45′ Goal!!!! Innocent Muchaneka extends FCP advantage.

33′ Goal!!! Tenax pulls one back.

26′ Goal!!! Teguru doubles FCP lead.

14′ Goal!!! Thando Ngwenya scores for FC Platinum.

FCP XI: Mhari, Mbweti, Madzongwe, Mhlanga, Mangiza, Muchaneka, Banda, Mutimbanyoka, Teguru, Ngwenya.

Chicken Inn 1-0 Cranborne Bullets

20′ Goal!!! Pini taps in to send Chicken Inn ahead.

Ngezi Platinum Stars 5-0 Bulawayo City

75′ Goal!!! Walter Vuwa extends Ngezi lead.

64′ Goal!!! Chintuli hits his hattrick as Ngezi makes it four.

52′ Goal!!! Chintuli completes his brace.

25′ Goal!!! Chintuli doubles Ngezi lead.

6′ Goal!!! Chivandire puts Ngezi ahead.

Ngezi XI: N. Chadya, W. Makuwa, K. Chigwida, P. Moyo, K. Murera, M. Mukumba, D. Chafa, D. Mukamba, A. Chivandire, B. Mtigo, N. Chintuli.

City XI: B. Ncube, W. Munhorwei, V. Moyo, D. Sibanda, L. Ncube, C. Mahachi, M.Ncube, W. Ndiweni, T. Zinaka, D. Dlodlo, J. Chinyerere.