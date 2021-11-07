Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Match-day 1 action.

Dynamos 1-0 Yadah

Dynamos Starting XI: Taimon Mvula, Emmanuel Jalai, Partson Jaure (c), Godknows Murwira, Munyaradzi Mawadza, Frank Makarati, Jarison Selemani, Tanaka Chidhobha, Ali Maliselo, Shadreck Nyahwa, Bill Antonio.

Yadah Starting XI: TBA

Full Time: Dynamos 1- 0 Yadah

90′ Sadiki brought down. Free kick to Yadah, which is comfortably-collected by Mvula.

86′ Mucheto comes again but Jaure defends brilliantly.

83′ Eonde has a chance to finish it but he blazes his shot over the bar.

82′ Yadah come again but Mukambi’s shoot goes over the bar.

80′ Yadah assistant coach Noah Kapini sent off for remonstrating.

81′ Bill Antonio with acres of space on the right flank, his cross finds Eounde, who heads wide.

78′ Yadah come again and they get a corner. Mhlanga comes close but his shot misses the target by inches.

77′ Chance for Yadah as Mutyambizi heads but Mvula acrobatically parries it away for a corner.

76′ Dynamos on the back-foot as Yadah mount pressure in search for the leveller.

70′ Yadah players protesting to the referee for what they deemed as a handball in the Dynamos box by Juare. The match official not interested. Jaure clearly handled the ball. Water break

68′ Alec Freddy goes for goal from outside the box but Tymon Mvula is equal to the task.

67′ Sadiki breaks through on the far side but he lacks support. He goes for goal but his effort goes over the bar.

66′ Makarati is fouled, free kick to Dynamos.

63′ Godkowns Mukambi with a crunch challenge on a Dynamos striker, free kick to DeMbare.

61′ GOAL! Dynamos get the breakthrough through Nyahwa.

60′ Substitution for Yadah- Sadiki in for Bhinzi

59′ Murwira tries his luck but his effort goes way over the bar.

55′ Yadah dominating the exchanges early in the second half.

50′ Mucheto somehow sneaks into the box but Makarati does exceptionally well under pressure.

47′ Both sides passing the ball in search of the opener.

46′ Second half underway.

HT: Dynamos 0-0 Yadah

45′ Mukambi and Jaure both booked.

44′ Things get heated as players from both sides exchange words following a number of crude tackles.

42′ Mawadza clutches into Mutembedza, free kick awarded to Yadah.

40′ Mucheto recklessly fouls Selemani and the Yadah right back is booked.

34′ Mhlanga fouls Selemani, free kick DeMBARE. Its wasted by Murwira.

30′ Murwira with another cross but no takers in the box for DeMbare.

25′ Water break.

24′ Chidhobha tries his luck from outside the box but his shot is weak.

22′ Murwira cuts inside but his goal-bound short is weak.

20′ Antonio tried to get past his marker but can’t.

17′ Murwira flights in a cross which is cleared away by Fortune Bhinzi.

13′ Mucheto does well on the right but his pass is well-intercepted in the box by the DeMbare defence.

11′ Play temporarily stopped for medics to attend to Antonio, who has been fouled again.

8′ Brian Kadamanja fouls Bill Antonio and a free kick is awarded to Dynamos on the far side. Murwira swings it in and Frank Makarati connects with a header but it goes just wide.

6′ Mutembeza clutches into Selemani and a free kick is awarded to Dynamos.

4′ Free kick to Yadah in a dangerous are but its cleared away by Godknows Murwira.

3′ Nkosi Mhlanga’s pass goes into touch, throw in to Dynamos.

1′ Lenox Mucheto is dispossed by Nyahwa but Yadah recover, crucially.

1′ We are underway! Dynamos in all blue while Yadah are clad in red and white.

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Triangle United

Manica Diamonds 4-0 WhaWha