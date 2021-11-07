Tawanda Maswanhise will not play in the Warriors’ penultimate Group G game in the World Cup Qualifiers against South Africa on November 11.

The UK-born Leicester City midfielder received his first call up to the national team but has now been ruled out of the match as he is yet to get a Zimbabwean passport.

However, he is expected to be available for the final Group G qualifier against Ethiopia at home three days later.

Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare confirmed the development to the Standard newspaper, saying: “There is good progress on Maswanhise after a teleconference with Marshall Gore and his father, he has agreed to play for Zimbabwe, and we have already started the process of getting him a passport.

“Unfortunately, the process started late because of some delays but the most important thing is that he is interested in playing for Zimbabwe. The process has begun and on Tuesday his papers should be submitted at the embassy in the UK.

“By the end of the week he should have his passport.

The manager added: “However, he is definitely out of the South Africa game, but has an outside chance of making the Ethiopia match.

“Like I said, even if he misses both matches he can represent Zimbabwe in future assignments.”