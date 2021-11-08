Another action-packed weekend of DStv Premiership was in store and here is how Zimbabwean players fared for their respective sides.

Khama Billiat was instrumental in Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-1 victory over Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby.

The nimble-footed winger assisted the first goal scored by Keegan Dolly and also won the stoppage time penalty, also converted by the Bafana Bafana star.

For Pirates, Terrence Dzvukamanja came on in the second half and was unlucky not to have won a penalty for his side.

Divine Lunga started for Mamelodi Sundowns in their emphatic 4-0 win over Marumo Galants.

For Gallants, veteran shot-stopper Washington Arubi was in goal.

Knox Mutizwa started for Lamontville Golden Arrows, in their goalless draw with Stellenbosch.

Talent Chawapiwa was introduced in the second half of Sekhukhune United’s 1-0 win over Swallows while the veteran duo of Willard Katsande and Tapuwa Kapini, was on the bench.

Onismor Bhasera started for SuperSport United in their 2-1 victory over TS Galaxy while Kuda Mahachi came off the bench in the second half.