Freshly-recruited CAPS United head coach Lloyd ‘Lodza’ Chitembwe said he is motivated and looking forward to his new role, after returning to the Harare giants today.

The former Warriors assistant coach was appointed the Green Machine’s new coach on a 3-year deal, replacing Darlington Dodo.

He will bring along his backroom staff comprising of assistant coaches Nelson Matongorere and Fungai ‘Tostao’ Kwashi.

Speaking at his unveiling at the National Sports Stadium, Chitembwe said he is looking forward to the new challenge, something which he hopes is also shared by the players.

“I’m looking and forward to the experience,” he said.

“I certainly will be brining with me, the same kind of motivation that I had when I was a player, the same kind of motivation and desire I had a coach. I certainly believe the players share the same things, the discipline to achieve the biggest things.”

“I hope they (the players) see football the same way I do, and CAPS United can go forward,” he added.

Club president Farai Jere said Chitembwe will be given time to implement his philosophy and also supported in terms of bringing in new players.

“We need to give the coach time, he is coming back to work with the players who are already here but he is going to come up with his team and I’m happy the transfer window is around the corner so that we can put the smiles back on the multitude of CAPS United fans,” Jere said.