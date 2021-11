Warriors star Jordan Zemura’s brilliant goal against Bristol City, has been voted AFC Bournemouth’s goal of the month for October.

The 21-year old, who has been instrumental in The Cherries’ quest to return to the Premier League, found the back of the net with a spectacular solo effort after receiving a pass from the right

Watch the goal below;

https://twitter.com/afcbournemouth/status/1457706418962898948?s=19