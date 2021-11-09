CAF has confirmed moving the Group G match, in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, between Ethiopia and Ghana to Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The match was supposed to be played at Bahir Dar Stadium, Bahir, Ethiopia but CAF deemed the venue unfit for international matches despite South Africa and Zimbabwe playing their crucial World Cup qualifiers at the arena.

Both Ethiopia and Ghana will have to travel to Southern Africa this week with the East Africans set to play the Warriors while the Black Stars clash against Bafana Bafana in the final round.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT on Thursday.

Meanwhile, South Africa national team coach Hugo Broos has expressed his unhappiness with venue switch, describing it as unfair.

He told the media on Monday: “This is really not fair. First of all, they let two countries play in that stadium, in that location, very bad location, very bad stadium, very bad pitch.

“For Zimbabwe, it was also a very important game there, and now suddenly Ghana can play their game in a paradise.

“This is really a paradise if you compare it to Ethiopia. So, they have to travel, but it is a direct flight. This is not fair, and I don’t understand FIFA.

“They approved the stadium, then two games were played in that stadium (Zimbabwe and South Africa) and then suddenly it is not approved anymore?

“Is there no other stadium in Ethiopia you can find? This is a little bit surprising. That can only happen in Africa, I think. This is not fair.”