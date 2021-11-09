The Warriors have been forced to find an alternative training venue after they were offered an unfit ground to use ahead of their game against South Africa on Thursday.

The Zimbabwe national team arrived in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon but couldn’t train at the two grounds offered by SAFA.

The team then paid for an alternative venue and held its first training on Tuesday morning at the Sandton Sports Club.

Speaking to ZTN, Warriors manager Wellington Mpandare explained the situation, saying: “We were given two venues but one had tall grass and the other one had artificial turf.

“We didn’t want to take chances, so last night the coach and I had to look for a training pitch, and we found the one we are using now.

He added: “It also happened in Ghana last month, we had problems acquiring even a private pitch, I guess it’s African football, we are used to it now, so there are no complaints.”

The Warriors will play Bafana Bafana in the penultimate round of the Group G of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. The match kicks off at 9 pm CAT at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.