Battle lines have been drawn, Zimbabwe take on rivals South Africa in what promises to be an interesting World Cup qualifier at the FNB Stadium tomorrow night.

Both sides head into the eargerly-awaited clash with different missions.

The hosts are on the verge of securing a spot in the final round of World Cup qualifiers and their fate is in their hands.

Hugo Broos’ troops lead Group G with ten points from four matches, a point ahead of second-placed Ghana, who are also in action against Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium tomorrow.

Bafana Bafana have done everything right in the Road to Qatar- they have beaten every team in the group, except for Zimbabwe.

The two sides met in the first round of fixtures in Harare and played out a dull goalless draw.

That stalemate was a key one for Bafana, as it laid a platform for what has been a successful campaign.

Zimbabwe on the other hand, have had a lacklustre campaign, in which they anchor the group with one point from four matches.

They scored only one goal so far.

Knowledge Musona’s penalty against Ghana in Cape Coast, is the only time Zimbabweans have celebrated a goal in the group stages of the qualifiers.

It remains to be seen if Mapeza can somehow mastermind a win tomorrow, in a contest he has said will be used to prepare for the AFCON finals in January.

He is without key players Musona, the France-based duo of striker Tino Kadewere and utility player Marshall Munetsi, gangly defender Teenage Hadebe, and right back Tendayi Darikwa.

Musona, Hadebe, Munetsi are injured while Darikwa excused himself to attend to a family issue back in the United Kingdom.

Alec Mudimu is also suspended for the Bafana game, meaning Mapeza will most likey employ a makeshift central defence.

Bafana welcome back to the squad, in-form Kaizer Chiefs star Keegan Dolly, whose brace over the weekend sunk Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates, over the weekend.

Broos’ charges have won their last three games in Group G, can the Warriors stop them?

Interim Zimbabwe coach Norman Mapeza, who replaced Zdravko Logarusic, will be looking to register his first win since taking over from the firebrand Croat.

Can he deliver?

Related