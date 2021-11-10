The Zimbabwe Football Association Referee’s Committee has banned Munyaradzi Mujoni for two months following his poor performance on Sunday.

Mujoni was the centre referee in Dynamos’ controversial 1-0 win against Yadah on Matchday One of the 2021 Castle Lager Premiership.

The Midlands-based official made a couple of bad calls in the game including the Patson Jaure incident which could have resulted in a straight red card for the DeMbare skipper.

The referee then turned down a clear penalty when Jaure deflected a goal-bound ball with his hand.

The Referee’s Committee have now written to Mujoni, informing him about the ban.

The later reads: “The Zimbabwe Football Association Referees Committee wishes to inform you that you have been suspended from football refereeing with immediate effect for a period of two months,’’ wrote committee secretary-general, Obert Zhoya.

“This follows your poor performance during the league match played at the NSS (National Sports Stadium) on Sunday, 7 November, 2021 between Dynamos and Yadah.”