South Africa will host Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Group G game tonight.

Match officials from Tunisia will take charge of the encounter with Sadok Selmi as the centre referee, and Khalil Hassani and Jridi Faouzi as first and second assistant, respectively.

The fourth official is Mohamed Yousri Bouali.

The penultimate Group G tie is scheduled for FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The kick-off is at 9 pm Zim/CAT.

Related