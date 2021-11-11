Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the departure of midfielder Hlompho Kekana on a mutual separation.

Kekana’s contract was set to expire at the end of this season. He never played a game in the current campaign.

The 36-year old is leaving the club after a decade of service, having played in over 350 matches and won several trophies with the club including six league titles, the CAF Champions League and the CAF Super League.

