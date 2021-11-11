Bafana Bafana took a major step to secure a place in the play-offs of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers after beating Zimbabwe 1-0 in a Group G encounter played on Thursday.

Hugo Broos’ charges are now a point away from progressing to the next round.

South Africa tried to take the game to the Warriors in the opening minutes but didn’t create any threatening moves during those moments. The hosts relied on the right flank, with Keagan Dolly and Percy Tau linking up well.

Zimbabwe, on the other end, built their play from the back and had some flashes along the way. They almost found their path to the goal in the 8th minute, but Khama Billiat was slow to react, and the ball went out.

A few minutes later, Ishmael Wadi followed up with the team’s only effort at goal in the first half, and his tame shot went wide.

Bafana Bafana, nonetheless, broke the deadlock on minute 26 when Tebogo Mokoena headed in Dolly’s cross.

Zimbabwe never showed any intent to recover as the hosts continued to retain the possession for the remainder of the period.

A promising start by the visitors brought some nervous moments to Bafana. Wadi and Billiat controlled the proceedings, and the duo combined well when Blessing Sarupinda blasted his effort from an unmissable position.

South Africa soon found a way back to their feet towards the hour mark, with Petros Mhari forced to make two successive saves.

The Warriors goalkeeper was again called to action later in the game when he made a finger-tip touch to deflect a dangerous strike by Bongokuhle Hlongwane. The ball went on to hit the crossbar.

The incident proved to be the last meaningful attack of the games as South Africa won the match 1-0.

The result sees Bafana remain on top of Group G but are now on 13 points, while Zimbabwe is bottom of the pool.