South Africa will host the Warriors in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Johannesburg tonight.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

Competition: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, 2nd Round – Group G Matchday 5

Date, Kick-off time & Venue: Thursday 11 November 2021, 9 pm CAT at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

*2,000 fully-vaccinated fans will be allowed inside the match venue.

How to watch the game:

Fans based in South Africa can watch the game on SABC 1, while those in Zimbabwe can get it on Open View Channel 124.

National broadcaster ZBC TV hasn’t announced its position but is expected to show the game.

SuperSport TV will not bring any coverage of this match due to TV rights issues.

FIFA TV YouTube channel will deliver a live stream feed but only to selected regions.

Soccer24 will also bring live updates of the tie.

Warriors team news:

The Warriors are missing some key team players like captain Knowledge Musona, Marshall Munetsi, Tino Kadewere, Teenage Hadebe and Jordan Zemura ahead of the game.

Right-back Tendayi Darikwa is also not part of the match, as he excused himself to attend to a family issue.

Dynamos youngster Bill Antonio replaced Macauley Bonne, who refused to come for the game, citing an unconducive environment that could worsen his heart problem.

Tawanda Maswanhise will not play as he is yet to get a Zimbabwean passport.

Khama Billiat is the stand-in captain.

GOALKEEPERS: Taimon Mvula (Dynamos), Donavan Benard (Chicken Inn), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum).

DEFENDERS: Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Dynamos).

MIDFIELDERS: Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy), Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants), Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Thabani Kamusoko(Zesco United), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Ismael Wadi (JDR Stars).

STRIKERS: David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Bill Antonio (Dynamos), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows).

Bafana Bafana team news:

Sifiso Hlanti withdrew from the squad after suffering a torn Achilles tendon. Tercious Malepe of AmaZulu has been called up to fill the void.

Victor Letsoalo is out of the tie due to a yellow card suspension.

GOALKEEPERS: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

DEFENDERS: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv, Israel), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), Tercious Malepe (AmaZulu), Thibang Phete (Belenenses SAD, Portugal)

MIDFIELDERS: Sphelelo Sithole (Belenenses SAD, Portugal), Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United), Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City), Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs)

FORWARDS: Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows)

What the coaches said:

Norman Mapeza: “As a nation, we have a battered pride, so we need to restore it. We will go out there and try to get a positive result. We have to go out there with a positive mind and try to fight for the national badge and get back home with a good result,”

Hugo Broos: “The most important thing for us to do is to win against Zimbabwe. Let’s focus on the Zimbabwe game will be tricky, especially when you see the selection. There are some key players, who are not part of the squad, so I think the coach chose to maybe prepare his team for the upcoming Afcon.”

Head-to-Head Stats (Games played since 2000):

Zimbabwe: P 11, W 5, L 4, D 2

South Africa: P 11, W 4, L 5, D 2

